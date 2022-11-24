Spirit Airlines cut several direct flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Spirit Airlines has pulled several direct flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Thirty-five flight routes have been cut from their January to May 2023 schedules. The BizJournal reports Spirit Airlines pulled its flights from Milwaukee to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. Flights are available until Jan. 10 to these destinations.

The flight to LAX was Milwaukee's only direct flight, BizJournal reports. The airport still has direct flights to Phoenix with Southwest and American, and direct flights to Tampa through Southwest.

In February 2021, Spirit Airlines announced it would add nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles in June of that year, according to BizJournal. It later added Florida flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and Tampa, as well as a flight to Phoenix. Spirit also had three weekly flights to Cancun.

