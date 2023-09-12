'Spine-Chilling Fun': Nine Below's haunted Halloween mini-golf course opens this October

MILWAUKEE — Nine Below is getting into the Halloween spirit by hosting a Halloween-themed golf course experience this October.

According to a news release, guests will navigate haunted graveyards, spooky pumpkin patches and "treacherous dungeons." They are located at 1905 E. North Ave. in Milwaukee.

Here are the details, according to Nine Below:

Navigate through haunted graveyards, foggy mazes, and treacherous dungeons

Encounter hair-raising creatures along the way

Enjoy delicious spooky cocktails and snacks while conquering the course

Suitable for ages 16+

Family-friendly sessions available on October 22 and 29 for ages 10+ during Family Trick-or-Treat Haunted Mini Golf

The Halloween-themed golf course is available: October 19–22 & 26–31, 5:00-11:00pm. Family Trick-orTreat Haunted Mini Golf will take place on October 22 and 29 for ages 10+, 2:00-9:00pm

"Nine Below's Haunted Mini Golf is not your typical mini golf experience," says Izzy Santiago,



Experience and Operations Manager at Bars and Recreation. "We've created a one-of-a-kind,



heart-pounding adventure that combines the fun of mini golf with the excitement of a haunted



house in the heart of Milwaukee's East Side. It's a perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit



and have a chillingly good time with friends and family."



About Bars & Recreation



What began as Milwaukee's first painting bar has become an exciting group of activity bars



revolutionizing the ordinary night out. Bars & Recreation is the parent company for six



Milwaukee entertainment brands: Amped, AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below, Splash



Studio & Head Space Trivia. Customers come to us seeking unique, fun, organized opportunities



to celebrate life events or just spend time socializing with friends and co-workers.





