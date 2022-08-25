Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County creates Titantic corn maze

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. — It is officially corn maze season!

Spieker's Pumpin Farm in Sheboygan County pulled off a Titanic feat without using GPS tracking technology.

The owner sketched the design out on graph paper. He then measured it out himself in the field before creating the path.

You can get lost in the Titanic corn maze beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, which is also the farm's opening day.

Spieker's is located at N1181 WI-57 in Random Lake. To learn more about Spieker's Pumpkin Farm, visit their website.

