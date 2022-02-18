Watch
Speeding vehicle rolls, kills driver at Hawley and State: Milwaukee police

TMJ4
Scene of the crash near Hawley and State
Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after police say he struck a curb at a high rate of speed, causing the vehicle to roll several times Friday morning.

MPD said in a statement the crash happened in the area of Hawley and State just before 10 a.m.

The deceased victim had to be extricated from the crashed vehicle, police said. A passenger, identified as a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered non fatal injuries. She is in the hospital getting treatment.

TMJ4 News crews found the vehicle on its hood, severely smashed.

