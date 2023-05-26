Speeding driver crashes into tree, 2 injured: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Two people were sent to the hospital for treatment after they lost control of their speeding vehicle and crashed into a tree.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the crash happened around near 10:24 a.m., near S. 27th Street and W. Harrison Ave.

The driver, a 32-year-old St. Francis female, was driving at a 'high rate of speed', lost control and struck a tree. The driver and the passenger, a 33-year-old Cudahy female, were brought to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



