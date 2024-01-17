Spectrum restores connection as residents go days without internet

MILWAUKEE — Spectrum customers across our area said they had long internet outages following a heavy snowstorm Friday.

Neighbors like Lisa Leick in Grafton work from home and said the internet outage meant she had to call off.

“For people that go online everyday, what do we do?,” asked Leick. “I started looking to alternatives and there really wasn’t any.”

Lisa’s internet was restored Tuesday afternoon, three days after it initially went out early Sunday morning. TMJ4's Kaylee Staral saw crews in Grafton fixing lines Tuesday.

A Spectrum spokesperson said they did not experience widespread damage to their network following the recent storms. They sent us this statement:

“We are aware there are some customers with service outages at this time. If the power is out, customers won’t have Spectrum services until power is restored. The power company notifies us when the area is safe and we’re cleared to assess our network for damage and restore service.



We will address service outages as quickly as we can, but there is no widespread issue at this time.”

Others that live near Lisa felt the disconnect.

“I have an autistic child and she needs her tablet to process language, do her stims, and to express herself. Without internet, it’s really hard to give her those things,” Stephanie Friedersdorff, a Spectrum customer, said.

While internet was restored, those neighbors wished there was better communication to know what to do.

“I felt I couldn’t report it very well. I couldn’t find a contact and it wouldn’t let me log in because I’m in an outage,” Friedersdorff explained.

TMJ4 checked with AT&T, another internet provider, which also reported some outages. You can check your zip code on their website.

Spectrum said if a customer’s power comes back on and they still don’t have their Spectrum services, they should contact them immediately.

