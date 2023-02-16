Spectrum looking to hire more than 100 field technicians in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Spectrum is looking to hire more than 100 field technicians across Wisconsin.

This includes the south-central, the greater Milwaukee area, the northeastern, and the Rhinelander area.

There will be in-person interviews in various communities on March 1, March 16, and March 29 with same-day offers. Candidates can learn more, see locations with available positions, and find onsite hiring events on Spectrum's website.

According to the company, field technicians install and support Spectrum services in customers' homes and businesses. Wages begin at $20 an hour along with health and retirement benefits. There is ongoing training and a career progression program that includes a U.S. Department of Labor-certified Broadband Field Technician Apprenticeship.

Spectrum said in a statement, "In addition to a $20 minimum starting wage, Spectrum employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for 10 consecutive years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution — for which Field Technicians are eligible — bringing the total company contribution to a potential 9%."

Employees can also receive up to $10,000 per year in education assistance. They also receive complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum services.

“We have a great story to tell about what’s driving our business growth and related hiring at Spectrum,” said Paul Navin, Area Vice President for Spectrum’s Wisconsin Field Operations. “The evolution of our network, expansion into unserved areas and our focus on execution create the need for more technicians who can provide installations, support network connectivity and provide superior customer service. This is a great role for individuals who want to build a fulfilling career with strong starting wages, excellent benefits and self-paced advancement opportunities.”

