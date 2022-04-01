Southwest flight grounded after issue with nosewheel, passengers deplaned

MILWAUKEE — A Southwest flight was grounded at Mitchell International Airport Friday morning shortly after pushback. There was an issue with the Boeing 737-700 twin-jet's nosegear, according to a Southwest spokesperson.

A statement from the airline said there was an issue with the nosewheel on flight 1862 to Denver. Passengers had to be deplaned and shuttled back to the terminal where they waited to board a new plane.

A spokesperson with the airline told TMJ4 the nose gear stopped just off of the paved surface of the taxiway. It will be brought back to the gate for review and inspection.

"Our Southwest People in Milwaukee are sharing heartfelt apologies for the delay, along with some gestures of our goodwill and thanks for their patience, as they also work with individual customers whose onward travel in Denver will be affected by their delayed arrival there," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials did not report any injuries or damage to the aircraft.

This was the second incident this week at Mitchell International Airport involving a Southwest plane. On Tuesday, a Boeing 737-700 twin-jet was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip