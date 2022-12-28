Watch Now
Southwest flight from Chicago to Phoenix makes emergency landing at Milwaukee airport

The airline says the flight diverted to Milwaukee to check out a potential mechanical issue involving one of the aircraft's flaps.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Phoenix made an emergency landing at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday.

The airline says the flight diverted to Milwaukee to check out a potential mechanical issue involving one of the aircraft's flaps.

The plane landed safely and is now being taken out of service. Southwest says a different aircraft will be brought in to continue its flight to Phoenix.

This comes as the airline cancels thousands of flights following extreme winter weather challenges.

Customers can contact Southwest to rebook or request a refund on the airline's website. Southwest's Travel Advisory remains in effect to offer customers maximum flexibility with rebooking, the airline says.

The airline said on Tuesday that it will operate on a reduced schedule by flying about one-third of its schedule over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

