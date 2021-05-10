Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop flight from MKE to Miami

Southwest Airlines has announced new nonstop flights to Miami from Mitchell International Airport starting June 12.

The airline made the announcement on Monday.

The nonstop flights will continue every Saturday through Sept. 4.

“Southwest’s continued expansion from Milwaukee to Florida, including these new flights to Miami, provides more flights to more leisure destinations than ever before,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “We are continuing to win this new service because Wisconsin travelers are choosing our hometown airport. The more we continue to do that, the more service we will get as the air travel industry emerges from the pandemic.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip