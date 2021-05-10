Watch
Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop flight from MKE to Miami

<p>Image was created with a smartphone.) Southwest Airlines planes sit at their gates at Baltimore-Washington International Airport as flights are delayed due to technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center August 15, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The FAA is investigating an automation problem with flight tracking at a center in Virginia that has caused delays in flight arrivals and departures in the Washington and New York City regions. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:51:03-04

Southwest Airlines has announced new nonstop flights to Miami from Mitchell International Airport starting June 12.

The airline made the announcement on Monday.

The nonstop flights will continue every Saturday through Sept. 4.

“Southwest’s continued expansion from Milwaukee to Florida, including these new flights to Miami, provides more flights to more leisure destinations than ever before,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “We are continuing to win this new service because Wisconsin travelers are choosing our hometown airport. The more we continue to do that, the more service we will get as the air travel industry emerges from the pandemic.”

