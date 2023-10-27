Southwest Airlines adding service between Milwaukee and San Diego in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport says Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service between Milwaukee and San Diego International Airport in the summer of 2024.

According to a social media post, the flights will operate every Saturday starting June 8, 2024.

Tickets are available on Southwest's website here, according to the airport.

BREAKING NEWS: Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service between MKE Airport and San Diego International Airport next summer! The flights will operate every Saturday beginning June 8, 2024. Tickets are available now! https://t.co/PpcnzCOUnO pic.twitter.com/DqEdbDyy3E — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) October 27, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip