Southwest Airlines adding service between Milwaukee and San Diego in 2024

Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport says Southwest Airlines will add nonstop service between Milwaukee and San Diego International Airport in the summer of 2024.

According to a social media post, the flights will operate every Saturday starting June 8, 2024.

Tickets are available on Southwest's website here, according to the airport.

