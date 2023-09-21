Southside Dining Week 2023: Lineup of participating restaurants released

MILWAUKEE — The lineup for the third annual Southside Dining Week is out.

North Shore Bank, which sponsors the event, said in a statement Thursday the food-themed event will happen Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

They have 52 restaurants participating.

Food enthusiasts "are invited to embark on a culinary journey, as they savor signature dishes from an astounding 52 participating restaurants, making this year's event the largest ever in its three-year history," the statement reads.

Read the participating restaurants below and get more details on their website.

● Anmol Restaurant – Chicken Tikka

● Anytime Arepa - Beef Arepa

● Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi - Ribeye Filets

● AsianRican Foods - Arroz Chino Bori & Chicken Pinchos

● Black Sheep - Goat Cheese Risotto

● Braise Restaurant - Steamed Pork Buns

● Café Corazón - Taco Truck Dinner

● Cafe El Sol United Community Center - Churrasco Puerto Rican Style

● Carnitas de Rafa Restaurante - Tacos Dorados

● Chicken Palace - Mexican Empanadas

● Cielito Lindo Restaurant - Huevos Rancheros

● Cocina Filipina - Cerdo Caliente

● Crafty Cow - Fried Onion Butter Burger

● El Atoron LLC Mexican Restaurant - Tostadas Octopus and Shrimp Tostadas

● El Tsunami 2 - Enchiladas De Camaron

● El Tsunami, LLC - Enchiladas De Camaron

● Faklandia Brewing - Pulled Pork Platter

● Fiesta Café - Fiesta Café Omelette

● Gold Rush Chicken - 4 Piece Chicken Dinner

● Guadalajara Restaurant - Pozole Verde de Pollo

● Hot Box Pizza MKE - Margherita Pizza

● Karma Cafe & Smoothie Bar - Loaded Protein Waffle Bites

● La Casa de Alberto - Fajitas De Pollo

● La Salsita Taqueria - Bistec & Onions

● Mazorca Tacos - Chicken Torta

● Mckiernan’s Irish Pub - Grilled Reuben

● MobCraft Beer - BLT

● Modern Maki Sushi - Hot Flamin Burrito

● Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant - Burek

● Orenda Café - Carnita Hash Bowl

● Purple Door Ice Cream - Door Galore Ice Cream Sundae

● Restaurante El Local - Michoacan Style Enchiladas

● Restaurante la Salsa - Camarones a la Diabla

● Ruby's Bagels - BEC

● Ruta's Fresh Indian Fare - Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl

● Scratch Ice Cream - Salted Caramel Waffle Cone

● Sprocket Café - Egg Sam

● Steny's Tavern & Grill - Sweet & Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings

● Style Pop Café - Brown Sugar Banana Lattee

● Taco Loco Nuevo Mercado en El Rey - Pollo a la Plancha

● Tacos Gemelos Restaurant LLC - Taco Dinner

● Tacos Guelaguetza LLC - Alambres

● Taqueria la Guelaguetza LLC - Guelaguetza Especial

● Taqueria la Sierrita - Huevos Rancheros

● The Bridgewater Modern Grill - Artichoke Dip

● The National Café - Huevos Rancheros

● The Saucy Swine - The OG

● Transfer Pizzeria Café - The Da Vinci

● Tres Hermanos Restaurant - Fajitas

● Vientiane Noodle Shop - Chicken Pad Thai

● Zocalo Food Truck - Park Smoking Pines

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip