Southside Dining Week 2023: Lineup of participating restaurants released

MILWAUKEE — The lineup for the third annual Southside Dining Week is out.
North Shore Bank, which sponsors the event, said in a statement Thursday the food-themed event will happen Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.
They have 52 restaurants participating.
Food enthusiasts "are invited to embark on a culinary journey, as they savor signature dishes from an astounding 52 participating restaurants, making this year's event the largest ever in its three-year history," the statement reads.
Read the participating restaurants below and get more details on their website.
● Anmol Restaurant – Chicken Tikka
● Anytime Arepa - Beef Arepa
● Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi - Ribeye Filets
● AsianRican Foods - Arroz Chino Bori & Chicken Pinchos
● Black Sheep - Goat Cheese Risotto
● Braise Restaurant - Steamed Pork Buns
● Café Corazón - Taco Truck Dinner
● Cafe El Sol United Community Center - Churrasco Puerto Rican Style
● Carnitas de Rafa Restaurante - Tacos Dorados
● Chicken Palace - Mexican Empanadas
● Cielito Lindo Restaurant - Huevos Rancheros
● Cocina Filipina - Cerdo Caliente
● Crafty Cow - Fried Onion Butter Burger
● El Atoron LLC Mexican Restaurant - Tostadas Octopus and Shrimp Tostadas
● El Tsunami 2 - Enchiladas De Camaron
● El Tsunami, LLC - Enchiladas De Camaron
● Faklandia Brewing - Pulled Pork Platter
● Fiesta Café - Fiesta Café Omelette
● Gold Rush Chicken - 4 Piece Chicken Dinner
● Guadalajara Restaurant - Pozole Verde de Pollo
● Hot Box Pizza MKE - Margherita Pizza
● Karma Cafe & Smoothie Bar - Loaded Protein Waffle Bites
● La Casa de Alberto - Fajitas De Pollo
● La Salsita Taqueria - Bistec & Onions
● Mazorca Tacos - Chicken Torta
● Mckiernan’s Irish Pub - Grilled Reuben
● MobCraft Beer - BLT
● Modern Maki Sushi - Hot Flamin Burrito
● Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant - Burek
● Orenda Café - Carnita Hash Bowl
● Purple Door Ice Cream - Door Galore Ice Cream Sundae
● Restaurante El Local - Michoacan Style Enchiladas
● Restaurante la Salsa - Camarones a la Diabla
● Ruby's Bagels - BEC
● Ruta's Fresh Indian Fare - Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl
● Scratch Ice Cream - Salted Caramel Waffle Cone
● Sprocket Café - Egg Sam
● Steny's Tavern & Grill - Sweet & Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings
● Style Pop Café - Brown Sugar Banana Lattee
● Taco Loco Nuevo Mercado en El Rey - Pollo a la Plancha
● Tacos Gemelos Restaurant LLC - Taco Dinner
● Tacos Guelaguetza LLC - Alambres
● Taqueria la Guelaguetza LLC - Guelaguetza Especial
● Taqueria la Sierrita - Huevos Rancheros
● The Bridgewater Modern Grill - Artichoke Dip
● The National Café - Huevos Rancheros
● The Saucy Swine - The OG
● Transfer Pizzeria Café - The Da Vinci
● Tres Hermanos Restaurant - Fajitas
● Vientiane Noodle Shop - Chicken Pad Thai
● Zocalo Food Truck - Park Smoking Pines
