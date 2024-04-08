Southeast Wisconsin train show chugs along to Cedarburg fairgrounds

A model train show came to Southeast Wisconsin at the Exposition Center in the Ozaukee County fairgrounds, drawing in those who love miniature locomotion.

METRO Model Railroad Club has held the show for 28 years showing off modeler's intricate setups and dozens of booths to buy, sell and trade all things trains.

This year's show featured nine different scale sizes with nearly 100 tables. Some were made from LEGOs and others were more realistic.

The Lakeshore O-Gauge Railroaders set up a Lionel train model with famous characters like Thomas the Tank Engine circling the tracks, Buzz and Woody from Toy Story and more. Kids drove the engine around the track and could fire missiles from train cars and unload barrels of milk cans from the cars.

"It's wonderful to see so many people smiling, especially the kids when they come out, you know," said Ray Mayer, president of the Metro Model Railroad Club. "I mean, we're hoping that some of these kids will get into model railroading."

All of the clubs at the event were open to new members, with or without experience with model trains. According to a press release, members want to share what they know about model trains and to get others excited about the hobby.

