BAY VIEW, Wisc. — If you need another sign that spring is quickly approaching, here it is! The South Shore Terrace beer garden will reopen in Bay View on Thursday.

South Shore Terrace says it will begin the start of its 2022 season at 4 p.m.

"Stop by and grab a brew with a view," South Shore Terrace said.

The garden overlooks Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee skyline.

South Shore Terrace is located at 2900 South Shore Drive in Milwaukee.

It is open Thursday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip