South Milwaukee Middle School student admits to taking, distributing inappropriate pictures

The student has been referred to the Milwaukee Children's Court Center on numerous possible charges.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Nov 01, 2022
SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A student at South Milwaukee Middle School (SMMS) is being referred to children's court after admitting to taking and distributing inappropriate pictures.

The South Milwaukee Police Department responded to the SMMS on Monday to investigate "improper photographs" taken at the school.

Police say after investigating, a student admitted to taking and distributing improper photographs.

The student has been referred to the Milwaukee Children's Court Center on numerous possible charges, including capturing intimate representations without consent and possessing/distributing intimate representation without consent.

SMMS administration has also taken disciplinary action, police said.

