South Division High School switches to virtual learning after shooting threat

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating after South Division High School received a call from a suspect of a potential school shooting.

The school announced they were switching to virtual learning for the day around 7 a.m. Thursday. However, police said the school threat happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said they are looking for an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

