Sources: One person killed in Thursday morning crash west of downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- One person has died in a Thursday morning car crash just west of downtown Milwaukee, sources tell TODAY'S TMJ4.
It happened early Thursday near N. 17th St. and W. Highland Ave. A white minivan at the scene appeared to suffer serious damage.
Police cuffed one woman at the scene before loading her onto a stretcher for medical treatment.
There's no word yet on if anyone else was hurt in the crash, or what caused it.
