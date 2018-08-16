Sources: One person killed in Thursday morning crash west of downtown Milwaukee

Lauren Winfrey
6:26 AM, Aug 16, 2018
2 hours ago

MILWAUKEE -- One person has died in a Thursday morning car crash just west of downtown Milwaukee, sources tell TODAY'S TMJ4.

It happened early Thursday near N. 17th St. and W. Highland Ave. A white minivan at the scene appeared to suffer serious damage.

Police cuffed one woman at the scene before loading her onto a stretcher for medical treatment.

There's no word yet on if anyone else was hurt in the crash, or what caused it.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

