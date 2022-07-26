The head of "Souls to the Polls” is sharing his commitment to making sure more people take part in all elections.

Reverend Greg Lewis has two ministries. One at St. Gabriel Church of God and Christ, and the other as President of “Souls to the Polls,” where he raises awareness about voting.

"The biggest problem is people just don't know when the elections come. It's not on their [radar]," Lewis says.

He preaches the importance of making your voice heard.

"Show yourself now! Stop believing that you can't make a difference," Lewis exclaimed.

"If your vote didn't count, why do so many people spend so much time trying to make sure you don't vote?" he added.

Pastor Lewis warns Milwaukee residents not to squander opportunities.

"We have to tell everyone who got an absentee ballot, don't procrastinate and sit on that ballot. Mail that ballot now!"

He shares disappointing results of recent research.

"We had a company do a survey of 25,000 people during the mayoral election. We got the sad news that 92 percent of the people did not know they had the ability to go out and vote for a new mayor," he said.

Lewis also works to dispel voting myths.

"A lot of people just don't believe in the process for black folks. That's been this way for a long time.” He explains that "Souls to the Polls" is non-partisan, and works to increase enthusiasm in all elections, not just national.

"We're trying to build a block of voters who will stick together in local elections, primaries. It's tough because people just don't pay attention and most of them just don't care.”

As a man of faith, Pastor Lewis says when it comes to taking part in our democratic process, we must all do our part.

"I don't care what you do. God is in control. But when you get finished praying, get up and do something. The Bible says faith without works is dead. If you don't vote, you have no right to complain."

