'Sopranos' cast reunites for 25 year anniversary

In Today's Talker — This year marks the 25th anniversary of the incredibly popular HBO series The Sopranos.

To celebrate, cast members and the show's creator reunited on Today.

They talked about how iconic the character of Tony Soprano is and their time together on the show. The group shared an emotional moment remembering their fallen co-star James Gandolfini.

"I felt protected by him, and loved by him and he really was one of a kind and I feel very lucky to have been guided by him for as long as I was," said Jaime-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony's daughter Meadow in the series.

"As great of an actor as he was, he was an even better guy," added Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error