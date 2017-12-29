Son loses arm in Oconomowoc father's OWI crash

OCONOMOWOC - An Oconomowoc man has been charged with driving under the influence in a Christmas Eve crash that left his son without an arm.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeremy Froemming told police he took three different types of pills Sunday afternoon.

His 11-year-old son lost his arm in the crash.

Froemming has been charged with his fourth OWI. If convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

