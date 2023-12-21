Somers Fire and Rescue delivers early gift to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

SOMERS, Wis. — Somers Fire and Rescue Association spent the past year raising money for its “Make the Difference” initiative.

The group delivered a special donation this afternoon that could help save lives.

Following its mission to improve overall public health, wellness and patient outcomes, Somers Fire & Rescue Association donated six enhanced CPR devices to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department on Thursday at the Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th St.

These devices are designed to improve CPR efficiency in compression and decompression. They are equipped with both visual and audio assistance.

Deputies are often the first to arrive in critical situations where every second counts.

“Early CPR is one of the best things that can happen before we arrive on scene to really increase patient outcomes, and actually not just surviving a cardiac arrest, but livability afterwards and walking out of a hospital,” Somers Fire & Rescue Lieutenant Nico Celebre said. “So that was something we really wanted to focus on.”

Somers Fire & Rescue will train deputies to use the devices. The goal is for every local law enforcement officer to eventually have one.

