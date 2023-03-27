Some Milwaukee restaurants expand hours and food options during Ramadan

MILWAUKEE — Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan by fasting from sunup to sundown. It's a month full of worship and spiritual growth.

It's also a chance for Muslims to unite with family and friends over food, but when and what they eat is important.

"We need halal meat," said Bushra Zaibak, Eat Halal Milwaukee organizer.

Halal meat is processed humanely following Islamic Law thus making it permissible for Muslims to eat.

Zaibak noticed there weren't many restaurants offering halal food, so she cold-called several places, resulting in the creation of Eat Halal Week, dedicated to Halal cuisine in Milwaukee.

"Once you get to a decision maker it was super easy. People were so excited and willing to do it," Zaibak smiled.

More than a dozen local restaurants participated in Halal Restaurant Week last year.

"I knew that people would like it, but I didn't think it was going to be this big," she said.

Cuppa Tossa owner Vita Fugarino said adding halal meats to the menu was a no-brainer. She believes it's a small step that will positively impact a larger community.

This past Saturday, people from as far as Chicago packed Cuppa Tossa for Suhoor (the last meal before sunrise).

"People were happy to have some place to eat," Fugarino said.

Fugarino said adding more halal food to the menu was an easy decision.

"We do the same for gluten people," Fugarino said. "This was just an additional accommodation for our community."

Bushra Zaibak

From restaurants to food trucks, the Eat Halal Milwaukee team has a stellar lineup for the first-ever Suhoor Food Truck Festival that will take place on April 7, at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM) on 13th and Layton.

Zaibak also said there is an Eid celebration in the works as well as the return of Halal Restaurant Week.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip