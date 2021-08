MILWAUKEE — A few local schools have announced full closures or early dismissal Wednesday due to near record breaking heat.

School officials announced St. John Paul II Parish School in Milwaukee is closed for the day Wednesday. One of the two buildings doesn't have air conditioning, and the heat index is expected to near 100.

You can read more on the school's Facebook page.

MPS opted to dismiss students early.

TMJ4 will continue to update this article with any other closures or early dismissals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip