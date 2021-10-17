Social Development Commission to host its Summit on Poverty this week

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission's Summit on Poverty is back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The theme is "Realities, Reflections and Recovery: Surviving and Thriving Through the year 2020."

The event aims to address topics such as health disparities, social unrest and economic crisis amid the ongoing pandemic by examining evidence-based strategies and the latest tools for exposing and disrupting the experience of poverty.

There will be several keynote speakers from across the country during the three-day conference.

The event runs October 19 through October 21 at the Wisconsin Center. A virtual option is also available.

Click here for a link to register.

Social Development's CEO Dr. George Hinton joined TMJ4 News Today on Sunday, October 17 to discuss the summit's return.

"Our mission is to make sure that we have an educated community about, not only the issue of poverty, but make sure that we can speak to and maybe mitigate that to make sure there are more successful people in our community," said Hinton.

The goal, he says, is to dismantle systems that may be causing some people to end up stuck experiencing generational poverty.

