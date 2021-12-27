Social Development Commission temporarily closing locations to stop COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission in Milwaukee County is temporarily shutting down most of its services until Jan. 3 as the group tries to halt the spread of COVID-19 among customers and staff.

The SDC helps people struggling with poverty and provides a number of social services.

All of their locations are closed except for essential functions until next Monday, according to a press release.

For essential services you can contact the following:

Nutrition Services: 414-963-2684

Weatherization: 414-906-2727

Emergency Furnace: *call 211

Food Pantry: *call 211

Rent Assistance: For questions regarding SDC's Milwaukee Emergency Rent Assistance (MERA) Program, please contact the MERA Support team at merasupport@cr-sdc.org and they will respond upon reopening. The status of MERA applications can be viewed in the application portal anytime.

Head to their website here.

