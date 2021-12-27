Social Development Commission temporarily closing locations to stop COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission in Milwaukee County is temporarily shutting down most of its services until Jan. 3 as the group tries to halt the spread of COVID-19 among customers and staff.
The SDC helps people struggling with poverty and provides a number of social services.
All of their locations are closed except for essential functions until next Monday, according to a press release.
For essential services you can contact the following:
- Nutrition Services: 414-963-2684
- Weatherization: 414-906-2727
- Emergency Furnace: *call 211
- Food Pantry: *call 211
- Rent Assistance: For questions regarding SDC's Milwaukee Emergency Rent Assistance (MERA) Program, please contact the MERA Support team at merasupport@cr-sdc.org and they will respond upon reopening. The status of MERA applications can be viewed in the application portal anytime.