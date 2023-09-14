Social Development Commission celebrates 60 years during Annual Summit on Poverty

MILWAUKEE — The annual Summit on Poverty kicked off Thursday morning. This event added two more days to the 60 years of service the Social Development Commission has dedicated to the fight against poverty. All who attended shared the same desire.

"I’m hoping that we can get rid of poverty but in the meantime it’s going to take one step at a time," Tamekka Ross, Case Manager Supervisor, said.

Conversations on how to make it happen were fired up at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee. This gave people the chance to engage in discussions, attend workshops and collaborate with everyone.

"Every person has their different walks of life so they’ve been through different things, they’ve seen different things, they have knowledge of different things so I’m expecting to hear some of those things because we don’t touch on everything in our role," Ross said.

Abra Fortson, Executive Producer of the Summit on Poverty, said the impact over the last 60 years has been great.

"We formed programs that help feed people, food banks, connected to food networks to make sure that the people we touch, over 8,000 in our databases, access to resources," Fortson said.

The end goal is to uncover the complexities of poverty, analyze the root cause and explore innovative solutions for the years to come.

"My hope for the future, believe it or not, is that this work that we do, is that we’re worked out of a job," Fortson said. "That’s number one."

