Snowplows used to resolve incident in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a military vehicle on Highway 29 in western Shawano County around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, driving down the highway with a flat tire. They later determined it was a historic vehicle owned by a private citizen.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver led them on a short chase, ending near County Highway G in the town of Seneca. Eastbound Highway 29 was shut down for a time during the incident.

The driver refused to leave the vehicle, and the Shawano County Special Response Team responded to the team. Negotiators communicated with the driver for about four hours.

Around 9:30 p.m., the suspect tried to flee again. Deputies used snowplow trucks to block the road.

Eventually officers were able to pin the truck using the snowplows and removed the suspect with force.

No serious injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.