SnowGlobe Holiday Festival hosts 2-day blood drive in partnership with Versiti

Give the gift of life this holiday season!

SnowGlobe Holiday Festival powered by Enchant is teaming up with Versiti this year to host a two day blood drive.

The blood drive will be located on-site at the MOSH Performance Center.

The blood drive will begin on Sunday, Dec. 22, and ends on Monday, Dec. 23.

Sunday, Dec. 22:

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To make your appointment click here or call 877-232-4376.

Monday, Dec. 23:

Time: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To make your appointment click here or call 877-232-4376.

Donors will not leave empty-handed! If you donate blood you will receive a 25-dollar e-gift card (email required), one FREE general admission ticket to the SnowGlobe Holiday Festival, and a holiday long-sleeve shirt (while supplies last).

The collaboration comes just in time as blood donations tend go down in the winter due to illness, weather, and busy holiday schedules.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error