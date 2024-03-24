Snow returns for the Humboldt Park Easter egg hunt

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of kids and their families gathered in a frosted Humboldt Park, on the hunt for Easter eggs.

This was not the first year kids needed to pull back a blanket of snow to find eggs filled with delicious treats. Midwestern snow has stuck around for Easter the past three years!

The hunt began at 11 on Saturday, with kids running a chaotic race to claim their prizes. The park was divided into sections based on age, and over 5,000 eggs were hidden by the Humboldt Park Friends, who organized the event.

There were many free things for families to enjoy, like pictures with the Easter Bunny, a stroller check or the hunt itself, but families were asked to bring non-perishable food for the Bay View Community Center food pantry in the spirit of giving.

For those who wanted breakfast at the event, the Bay View Lions Club served pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages and drinks.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip