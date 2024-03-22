Snow removal business scrambles to keep up with wacky winter.

The unexpected return of snow, set to take hold in Southeastern Wisconsin Friday morning, has meant some snow removal companies had to again scramble to shift gears.

All Seasons Facility Maintenance Owner Morgan Ferrari said after filling their trucks with mulch to accommodate an early green season, they quickly had to go back to carrying salt and reattaching plows.

“This season has been nothing like normal,” Ferrari said.

She said for the past few weeks, her company, based in Mukwonago, has had to get creative to make up for the lack of snow.

On top of focusing on landscaping, they opted to take away larger snow removal equipment from their sites, to cut costs on the rent, but now Ferrari worries that was premature.

“This is what we try not to do because putting equipment on and off just ends up costing us more in labor,” Ferrari said.

Though not ideal, it's a change Ferrari told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin she’s more than willing to make.

She said while All Seasons makes good money landscaping, snow and salt removal is where they make their biggest bucks.

It’s money they’ve seen a lot less of since January, so despite the timing Ferrari said they welcome the snow.

“It will definitely help but we are so far behind as far as revenue--compared to years past,” she said. “I’ll take anything and everything we can get."

