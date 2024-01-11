Snow emergency declared for the city of Racine

RACINE — A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Racine.

The snow emergency begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan.12, and lasts until 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

John C. Rooney, the Commissioner of Public Works, declared the snow emergency Thursday afternoon. No parking will be permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets.

Alternate parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

For more info on snow emergency parking restriction locations, you can click the following link.

http://cityofracine.org/SnowEmergency/

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip