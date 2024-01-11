Watch Now
Snow emergency declared for the city of Racine

Milwaukee plow driver Andre Lewis is making sure he's prepped and ready to go, because on Thursday, most of Southeast Wisconsin will be dealing with a long and possibly heavy snow-filled day.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 18:05:42-05

RACINE — A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Racine.

The snow emergency begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan.12, and lasts until 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

John C. Rooney, the Commissioner of Public Works, declared the snow emergency Thursday afternoon. No parking will be permitted on either side of the city's arterial and collector streets.

Alternate parking will be in effect from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. per City Ordinance. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

For more info on snow emergency parking restriction locations, you can click the following link.

http://cityofracine.org/SnowEmergency/

