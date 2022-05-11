Smashing Pumpkins to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 30

MILWAUKEE — The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Fiserv Forum with special guests Jane's Addiction.

The band is scheduled to perform on October 30 as a part of its Spirits on Fire Tour which begins on October 2 and ends on November 19.

Pre-sale for the shows begin on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. General sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. More details and tickets can be found here.

The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988. They've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and have two GRAMMY Awards.

Some of their most successful hits include Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Adore.

