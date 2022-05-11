Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smashing Pumpkins to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 30

Billy Corgan
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs in concert at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Billy Corgan
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 09:41:33-04

MILWAUKEE — The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Fiserv Forum with special guests Jane's Addiction.

The band is scheduled to perform on October 30 as a part of its Spirits on Fire Tour which begins on October 2 and ends on November 19.

Pre-sale for the shows begin on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. General sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. More details and tickets can be found here.

The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988. They've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and have two GRAMMY Awards.

Some of their most successful hits include Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Adore.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com