Smash Mouth to play at the Dodge County Fair in August

DODGE COUNTY — Get ready for a summer of concerts!

American rock band, Smash Mouth, will perform at the Dodge County Fair on August 20th at 8 p.m.

The band will play all their hits from the 90s and early 2000s and some of their most catchy tunes, “All Star”, and “I’m a Believer” which families will remember from the animated film Shrek.

The musical group currently consists of five members, with Pual De Lisle (bass) being its only original member.

The other four members, Michael Klooster (keyboard), Randy Cooke (percussion), Sean Hurwitz (guitar) and new, lead vocalist, Zach Goode have all recently joined the band since its formation in 1994.

Smash Mouth’s major-label debut album, “Fush Yu Mang” reached double-platinum recognition. As well as several additional albums and top ten hits.

Their 1999 release, “Astro Lounge” approached quadruple platinum status in 1999. Fans will also recognize songs like “Then the Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.”

This show is general admission and standing room will be available on the track and no chairs will be allowed.

Seating will be available in the grandstands.

Blankets are permitted in the grandstands to reserve seating, but if not occupied by showtime, other fans may enjoy the seat.

For more information on guidelines click here.

Concert tickets and parking are absolutely free with a paid admission to the Dodge County Fair.

Daily gate admission for the fair is only $7 before 12 p.m. or $10 after Noon (ages ten and up). Season tickets are available for $27 in advance or $35 at the gate.

Tickets are available at most Dodge County banks, Recheks Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggy Wiggly and at the Fairgrounds office.

