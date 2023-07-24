Small plane heading to EAA AirVenture crashes into Fond du Lac County marsh, sheriff's office says

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A small plane carrying two elderly people crash-landed in Fond du Lac County on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. They were flying from Texas to the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh.

According to a news release, around 7:51 p.m. there was a report of a plane crash in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun, Fond du Lac County.

via Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office. Image of the downed plane.

The plane went down in a "large marsh area." That made it harder for crews to find the plane. Once the plane was located, crews rescued the two people inside.

The plane involved was a single-engine ERCO Ercoupe. The pilot was a 76-year-old male and the copilot was a 71-year-old male. They are from Texas and they were flying from Texas to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture, authorities said.

"The plane had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids approximately two hours before the crash. The pilot explained he was approximately 10 minutes away from his destination when the engine suddenly lost power forcing him to make an emergency landing in a marshy area," according to the sheriff's office.

Read the full statement below:

On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:51 PM the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center took the report of a plane crash in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. Shortly after the initial call, the pilot of the plane crash was able to call the Fond du Lac County Dispatch center to provide an updated location.





Due to the large marsh area where the plane had crashed it was difficult for rescue teams to locate the plane and then find a way to access the plane once it was located. The Alto Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Waupun Fire Department all utilized UTV’s in attempt to locate the plane. Once the plane was located, rescue teams were able to rescue the two people out of the wetland area.



The plane was occupied by two people and they were headed to EAA in Oshkosh Wisconsin. The plane had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids approximately two hours before the crash. The pilot explained he was approximately 10 minutes away from his destination when the engine suddenly lost power forcing him to make an emergency landing in a marshy area. The plane received damage to a wing and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury by Lifestar Ambulance. The plane involved was a single engine ERCO Ercoupe.



The pilot was a 76 year old male and the copilot was a 71 year old male. Both parties are from Texas and they were flying from Texas to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture.







The City of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with a drone operator and a drone.







As of now the crash is still under investigation.







