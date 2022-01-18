Small plane crashes while taking off from Sylvania Airport in Racine Co.

STURTEVANT, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office officials tell TMJ4 News that no fatalities have been reported after a small plane crashed while taking off at Sylvania Airport Tuesday morning.

It's still unclear if the pilot of the small plane or anyone else is injured. A Flight for Life helicopter has landed at the site of the plane crash.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the plane was taking off and got caught in a wind gust. The plane then crashed into a nearby fuel truck, according to airport officials. They said the fuel truck was not damaged, adding the truck posed no danger to the people around it.

Airport officials continued the pilot was alone and that they had the plane at Sylvania for about a year. Airport officials said this type of crash is uncommon.

The plane was made by the Cessna Aircraft Company.

Sylvania Airport is located in Sturtevant west of the City of Racine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

