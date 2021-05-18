Small plane crashes into building in Racine: Report

RACINE — A small plane crashed into a building in Racine Monday evening, the Racine County Eye reports.

The outlet, citing preliminary reports, states the plane crashed into an Ad-Tech Medical Instrument building at 1901 William St. around 8:25 p.m.

Video shared with TMJ4 News appears to show the main body of a plane and other debris scattered outside a building.

The crash happened several blocks from the Batten International Airport, which services small planes such as this one.

No word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip