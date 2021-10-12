Two occupants died in small plane crash in Village of Waukesha: Sheriff

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Both occupants of a small aircraft that crashed in the Village of Waukesha Tuesday have been pronounced dead by authorities.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders were called to the area around 9:41 a.m. regarding reports of a loud noise and possible debris.

The Milwaukee Approach Control Tower also reported that they had lost both radio and radar communication with an airplane.

Deputies searched the area and found the plane in a wooded area south of Redwing Drive. There they confirmed the deaths of the pilot and passenger of the plane. No one else was injured in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

TMJ4 News has learned from records that the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine Glastar with two seats. It was an amateur build, with the pilot assembling most of the plane.

The plane's last flight was from New Mexico to Texas, and from Texas to Kansas City. The plane was heading to Salina, Kansas when it went down in Waukesha County.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Officials typically wait until family has been informed.

David Eicher has lived in the village of Waukesha and in this specific neighborhood for 30 years.

He was at home on his computer, writing an article, when he was startled.

"I was having an ordinary morning, working on stories about space, and heard what I thought was a strange thump," Eicher said. "I thought of a heavy truck slamming or even a truck crash, but there was no evidence of that."

Eicher said it wasn't until he came outside and asked the deputies what was going on that he learned a small plane had crashed.

​"Across the street on my side of the street, a couple houses down, there appears to be a little part of fuselage," Eicher said. "It's shocking and horrible and very sad day for the township here, and the families involved."

Eicher told us he often hears small aircraft going over his home, but he never thought anything to this magnitude could happen.

The incident is being investigated by the National Traffic Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The NTSB's online database shows the board has investigated 21 aviation accidents in Wisconsin this year - four of which were fatal.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Village of Big Bend Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Villages of Waukesha and Vernon Fire Departments.

