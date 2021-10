WAUKESHA, Wis. — A small plane crashed in Waukesha County Tuesday morning, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened in the area of WIS-164 and Red Wing Dr.

There's no word yet on the status of the pilot or any passengers inside the plane.

The Sheriff's Department is expected to issue a news release with more information shortly.

Check back often for more on this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip