Small plane crashes in Dane County, 2 injured

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A small plane crashed in a Dane County village on Wednesday, according to our partners at News 3 Now.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Kingston Way in Waunakee around 1:30 p.m. The area is near the Waunakee Airport.

Two occupants aboard were left with minor injuries, News 3 Now reports.

A picture from the scene shows the small plane crashed on top of a vehicle in a residential area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip