Small, independent businesses have more to compete with this holiday season

MILWAUKEE — It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. It comes after a record-breaking Black Friday.

Nestled between those two days is Small Business Saturday. Many local, small business owners we spoke with say they did not experience the kind of profits they were hoping for.

“It’s definitely been a little bit slower in sales, and lower traffic this year,” said Jessica Franzen, who owns Sparrow Collective in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Everything at Sparrow Collective is hand-made by artists. Many of them are local.

“Sure, sometimes it might be cheaper or more convenient to buy somewhere else, but when you come into a store like this, you are supporting a family, people in your community, your neighborhood,” said Franzen.

It’s been hard for many small business owners to catch a break. After two years of shutdowns and restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are now straining to keep up with price increases.

“I think a lot of people are scared about inflation and the economy right now,” said Franzen. “They aren’t willing to spend as much for non-essentials, like gas and groceries.”

Big-box retailers can offer bigger discounts due to inventory pile-ups, but small businesses operate on much slimmer margins. Sparrow Collective has partnered with other independent stores in the area to try and attract shoppers.

“We trade coupons, product samples, and little gifts, and made a little swag bag for the first 25 to 50 people through our doors on Small Business Saturday,” said Franzen. “We try to offer as many unique deals as possible, and have started offering jewelry and art-making classes in the back of our store.”

A sign hanging in front of Sparrow Collective reads “Shop Small Milwaukee” - it’s a reminder for everyone who passes to support our local gems, as it gets harder for them to compete.

