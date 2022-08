WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A small electrical fire at Children's Wisconsin was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher Thursday evening.

The fire triggered a fire alarm. The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded. After inspecting the area, the department gave the all-clear.

Children's Wisconsin says the fire did not delay or impact the care of any patients.

"We are so thankful for our staff jumping into action," Children's Wisconsin said Thursday evening.

