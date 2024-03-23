Small business owners thrive at Jammin' 98.3 'The Gathering'

A Milwaukee radio station is doing its part to help small business owners thrive, bringing in fun with a purpose.

At the Potawatomi Casino Hotel on Saturday, Jammin’ 98.3 hosted an event featuring dozens of vendors, covering anything from healthcare to fashion.

"It's about so many beautiful women coming together to network, share their small businesses, and provide resources that really do help save lives,” radio host and event emcee Shatavia Brown said.

The event called The Gathering has been around for more than 20 years. TMJ4’s Andrea Williams was a part of the team at Jammin’ 98.3 that started the event back then.

Williams said over the years, The Gathering has grown tremendously with Saturday’s event welcoming hundreds of participants like business owner Shae Eubanks of Shae Shoes & Apparel.

“The event is awesome I’m selling out of items,” Eubanks said. “Overwhelming but a good overwhelming feeling, so I’m happy that came.”

The event also featured special guest Junior, from the Steve Harvey Morning Show, and the crowd's favorite JazzyRae’ Jewels & Accessories Fashion Showcase.

“This was a whole vibe. This was a whole Black vibe,” Lannon Cobb of 2 Kings Baber shop said. “I just want everybody to understand this is what we do, this is what we need more of from our community.”

