Slot machine jamming device seized at Milwaukee Port of Entry

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a slot jamming device kit inside a shipment from Hong Kong earlier this month, the agency announced.

Officers discovered the electromagnetic pulse slot machine jamming device kit in a shipment at the Port of Milwaukee Express Consignment Operations facility. The item was then seized, as it is banned by federal law.

"These devices are dangerous when they end up in the wrong person’s hands,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “There are a variety of nefarious ways these tools can be used. These types of jammers are prohibited by federal law because they can be used to interfere with radio communications, cellular phones, GPSs, and other communication devices.”

The device was found in a shipment from an electronics supplier in Hong Kong and was heading for a resident in Mosinee. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was disguised as a car adapter.

“Our officers will continue to see these types of illicit devices arriving from foreign locations,” said Holly Smith, Port Director-Milwaukee. “The illegal importation of these devices has the potential to be a very serious criminal act. I give the officers credit for helping to maintain the integrity of our communication systems and protecting the citizens of the United States.”

