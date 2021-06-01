Watch
Slipknot announces tour stop at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in September

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tortilla Face, left, and Corey Taylor of Slipknot perform during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:21:07-04

Slipknot is coming to Milwaukee!

The band announced their Knotfest Roadshow 2021, with a Sept. 29 stop at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The band will be joined by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon," said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Tickets go on sale on June 4.

