Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Slice of Ice rink to close early for the season

The Slice of Ice rink in Red Arrow Park will be closed for the rest of the week because of warm temperatures. Leaders with the rink say they're trying to preserve the ice for a Saturday event.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 13:21:53-05

The Slice of Ice rink is dealing with an early season shutdown.

The rink in Red Arrow Park will be closed for the rest of the week because of warm temperatures. Leaders with the rink say they're trying to preserve the ice for a Saturday event featuring gold medal skater Bonnie Blair.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department says it will reassess conditions Friday, February 9th.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month