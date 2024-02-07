Slice of Ice rink to close early for the season

The Slice of Ice rink is dealing with an early season shutdown.

The rink in Red Arrow Park will be closed for the rest of the week because of warm temperatures. Leaders with the rink say they're trying to preserve the ice for a Saturday event featuring gold medal skater Bonnie Blair.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department says it will reassess conditions Friday, February 9th.



