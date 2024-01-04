Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park to open on Friday

Get your ice skates sharpened! The outdoor ice skating season at Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park will kick off at 11AM on Friday, January 5th.

If you own your own skates, Slice of Ice is a completely free outdoor ice-skating experience. If you need your skates sharpened, it's just $6.25.

You can also rent a pair inside the warming house. It's $8 for kids 17 and under and $11 for adults. Pre-scheduled school and non-profit groups will only have to pay $5 per pair of rental skates. Those skates are available the entire time the rink is open.

If your skating experience leaves you a little hungry, there are snacks, hot chocolate, coffee and bottled drinks for skaters and park users to buy.

"We are so excited to announce the opening of Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park and to welcome all to come and join us in the amazing experience of gliding beneath Milwaukee's open skies," says Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith. "Come skate and create memories in our frozen wonderland in the heart of Milwaukee!"

Thanks to the Milwaukee Admirals, skate helpers will be available for rent again this year. You'll need to pay a $1 rental fee and a $5 refundable deposit or provide a photo ID. The ADA ice sleds for skaters with mobility impairments will be available for free on a first come, first serve basis.

"Thank you to our Milwaukee County Parks staff once again for hosting this family-friendly activity in Downtown Milwaukee for folks to enjoy throughout the season," added Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

For more information about Slice of Ice, follow this link.

