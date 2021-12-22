Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park opens for the season this Friday

MILWAUKEE — Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park will open for the season Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The skating rink will also be open Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours may change after the new year.

No reservation is needed, and the rink will offer free skating for visitors with their own skates. Skate rentals are available for $8 for adults and $7 for children.

Slice of Ice had planned to open earlier, but the record-high temperatures last week melted the ice, and staff had to start from scratch.

Get more information about Slice of Ice on Milwaukee County Parks' website.

