Slender Man stabbing victim's family 'nervous' about release

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of a woman who was stabbed by Wisconsin classmates looking to please online horror character Slender Man says they're nervous and fearful after a judge decided to release one of the attackers.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled Friday that Anissa Weier could leave the mental health facility where she's spent the last four years on Monday.

Weier was convicted of helping Morgan Geyser stab Payton Leutner in 2014 to win favor with Slender Man. They were all 12 at the time.

Leutner family spokesman Steve Lyons says the family is nervous about what might happen next. But he says the family has to abide by Bohren's decision.

