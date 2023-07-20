'Skid Row' cancels Waukesha County Fair performance due to illness

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The band 'Skid Row' canceled its performance at the Waukesha County Fair due to illness, organizers announced Wednesday.

The band was set to perform Saturday, July 22. Winger and Warrant will still perform that day at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the Waukesha County Fair Board couldn't find a replacement act due to short notice.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause SKID ROW fans who were planning to attend Saturday’s concert; Winger and Warrant are still performing and tickets are still valid for the show," a news release said.

Those looking for refunds need to send an email by Thursday, July 20 at midnight. Emails should be sent to info@waukeshacountyfair.com with the subject line: 2023 Ticket Refund. Organizers say, "The inclusion of name, email address, and order number will help expedite the refund process. If the ticket is scanned/redeemed, a refund will not be issued. Refunds will be made within a week of receiving the email."

General fair admission tickets are not refundable.

