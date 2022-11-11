Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns

Thursday marked the warmest it has ever been this late in the year in Milwaukee after tying November's monthly record high temperature at 77 degrees.

If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.

The Rock Snowpark in Franklin announced Thursday evening they will be firing up their snow guns this weekend.

"Snow guns are in place and temps are looking prime for snowmaking this Saturday and Sunday," the snowpark posted on Facebook.

The Rock is urging people to not touch any equipment and to stay off the hill both during and after snowmaking.

Meanwhile, Little Switzerland in Slinger has already installed its new snow machines.

"The weather for this weekend into next week looks absolutely PRIME," the ski hill shared on Facebook.

They teased that opening day isn't far away. On Wednesday, Little Switzerland announced the construction of its parking lot and surrounding areas is still underway. Due to that, season pass pickup dates are on hold.

Though Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum is yet to announce plans on making snow, they have shared their excitement about the upcoming weather forecast.

"For all you snow addicts out there, scope out the extended forecast... the change is just around the corner," Sunburst posted on Facebook. "We're as excited as ever to show you all the improvements on the hill."

